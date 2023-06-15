Breaking News
Writing our future together: SWA members observe silent protest in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 June,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

To express solidarity with WGA, Screenwriters Association holds symbolic protest in Mumbai

The SWA members protesting in Bandra on Wednesday

It has been over a month since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, following the breakdown of their negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA union criticised the studios for not providing fair employment conditions to writers. On Wednesday, 20 members of the Screenwriters Association (SWA) observed a silent protest outside the Netflix India office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai to express support for its US counterpart. The development came as a part of the decision taken by the International Affiliation of Writers Guild (IAWG) to mark World Solidarity Day. 


Screenwriter Anjum Rajabali, executive committee member of the SWA, says, “Whenever any guild faces any obstacles, IAWG ensures the rest of us stand by them. This time, it was decided that writers’ guilds across the world, including India, parts of Europe, and Australia will hold a symbolic protest on the same day.”


Besides Rajabali, SWA chief operating officer Suhael Anwar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan writer-director Hitesh Kewalya, Mohenjo Daro dialogue writer Priti Mamgain and Comicstaan writer Adhiraj Singh constituted the group. Rajabali explains that the protest was motivated by the fact that most streaming platforms are members of the AMPTP that was in negotiations with the WGA. “This is not against [a specific streamer]. It is to boost the morale of the WGA members,” he emphasises.


