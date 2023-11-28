Yami Gautam Birthday 2023: 'Vicky Donor' to 'OMG 2', best performances of the actress

Yami Gautam Birthday 2023: As the actress turns a year older, here’s looking at five performances of the actress that made us fall in love with her!

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, one of the most well known actresses of the industry has undoubtedly etched a place in the hearts of millions with her phenomenal performances! Be it thriller, comedy or an entertainer, she can pull anything and everything off, and how! As she celebrates her birthday today, let us look at some of the films that made us love her more and more!

Vicky Donor:

Yami Gautam’s Bollywood debut film, 'Vicky Donor' is truly one of the most talked films. Her role as Ashima Roy was a treat for her fans to see. As a newcomer in Bollywood industry then, she surely left an indelible mark in the hearts of many. The actress's chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana was also much appreciated.

URI- The Surgical Strike:

One of the most loved films in the history of cinema, URI was another memorable film in the actress’s career. Her role as Jasmine will always be remembered by audiences. The film directed by Aditya Dhar also starred Vicky Kaushal. The film also holds a special place in Yami's personal life as she went on to get married to Aditya.

Bala

Nobody expected Yami Gautam could pull of a comedy film, and the way she pulled it off left people in awe. The movie addresses several social issues and Yami played her role with finesse. This movie stands as testimony to how to the actress can pull off every genre.

A Thursday

A thriller film that is among one of her unforgettable performances. Playing the role of a teacher who does unexpected things to make a statement really made an impact. Her versatility never seems to disappoint audiences.

OMG 2

Her most recently released blockbuster film, 'OMG 2' showcased Yami as a lawyer that spoke pure Hindi and was a treat for her fans. She spoke and pulled off the character of a strong character, in the most admirable way.

Dasvi:

Yami turned IPS officer for this film that also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Bachchan plays a CM who gets imprisoned at Yami's jail. She treats him like every other prisoner and also goes on to help him in cracking his class 10th exams.