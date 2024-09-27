Marking Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary, filmmaker-son Aditya launches scholarship programme for film students

Aditya Chopra and late Yash Chopra

Listen to this article On Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, Aditya Chopra announces YCF scholarship programme x 00:00

Many directors from the current crop will tell you that they are influenced by the late Yash Chopra’s style of filmmaking. Through his iconic love stories, the veteran director shaped the grammar of Hindi cinema. Now, his filmmaker-son Aditya Chopra is encouraging a new generation of aspiring filmmakers in a more direct way. mid-day has learnt that on the occasion of Chopra senior’s 92nd birth anniversary today, Aditya and the Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), the studio’s philanthropic arm, are launching the YCF Scholarship Programme. The initiative will provide financial assistance to children of Hindi film industry members from low income categories, who want to pursue different branches of filmmaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what does the programme include? Those pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in mass communication, visual arts, cinematography, animation, direction and production can apply. The only criterion is that their parents need to be members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Through this initiative—that will offer scholarship packages ranging from R5 lakh per student to R15 lakh—the YRF head honcho wants to bridge the gap for talent within the film fraternity. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed, on the basis of which four applicants will be selected every year.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, YRF, says the idea for the programme was born out of the desire to create opportunities for the next generation. “Yash Chopra always believed in giving back to the Hindi film industry. So, on his 92nd birth anniversary, we are happy to embark on a mission to empower kids of the Hindi film fraternity. This will empower deserving students to follow their dreams, and subsequently, make a mark in our industry,” he says.