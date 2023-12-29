On one hand, films at the box office were making headlines, and on the other hand, another thing that made 2023 a year to remember was the number of controversies

The biggest controversies of the year

Year Ender 2023: From Deepika's Besharam Rang to Vanga's Animal, Bollywood's ride of blockbusters, controversies, & social media storms

Year Ender: 2023 has been an amazing year for the Indian film industry. On one hand, films at the box office were making headlines, and on the other hand, another thing that made 2023 a year to remember was the number of controversies, from Deepika Padukone wearing an orange bikini in 'Besharam Rang' to the very latest Deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandanna. There have been several news pieces that caught the eyeballs of netizens.

The Besharam Rang controversy

The year started with Shah Rukh Khan's return with his first blockbuster of the year, 'Pathaan.' Before even the release of the film, it became the topic of discussion for all the wrong reasons. It was a song from the film, 'Besharam Rang,' that raised several questions. What happened is, the first song of the film was released, featuring Deepika Padukone wearing an orange bikini. While a section of society was drooling over the actress's looks, another section was not happy with one of Deepika's costumes. The group of people started protesting, leading to the censor board recommending a revision of it.

The Adhipursh conflict

'Adipurush' was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was an adaptation of Ramayan and had a superhit cast. The hype around the film hinted at it being a superhit movie of the year until reality hit. The film was released, and everything went down the drain; the film's VFX and dialogues were criticized, and it was called disrespectful. The cast of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' also came to the forefront to criticize Om Raut's directorial. A petition was also filed to revoke the film certificate of the movie, which was later rejected by the Supreme Court.

The OMG 2 drama

'OMG' was surely Akshay Kumar's most anticipated film of the year, but it looks like the fire of 'Adipursh' has burnt many. After the controversy around Prabhas' starrer, Yami Gautam's film went through the Revision Committee days before its release. The review resulted in 27 changes in the final cut, including both audio and visual modifications, but what blew the makers' minds was the film's A certification, as the movie was made to provide sex education to children.

The Animal war

One of the most controversial things that happened in 2023 was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal.' The Ranbir Kapoor starrer shook many. While the movie was labelled misogynistic and problematic, what came as an even bigger shock was Vanga calling out the critics and saying that they are all illiterate. I mean, who does that? You make a film, and you are not ready to take people's opinion on it? Just grow up, man.

Alia Bhatt's Lipstick episode

Ughhh, this one has to be on the list. My god, the social media rage Ranbir received after this was uncanny. It all happened when Alia Bhatt made a video for Vogue, and the actress mentioned that whenever she puts on lipstick, her husband asks her to 'wipe it off.' This lighthearted remark of hers overnight turned Ranbir into a walking red flag, after which both Alia and Ranbir addressed the topic in their own ways.

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake video

In a world where AI is so easily accessible, the need to use the technology in the right way has increased. While the world is using AI to create more content, a few are using it to create trouble. One such incident happened with the 'Goodbye' actress Rashmika Mandanna, where her face was morphed, and a vulgar video was created. After this, Amitabh Bachchan came in support of the actress, and Rashmika herself also put out a note condemning the act.