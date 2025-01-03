With the opening day collection of Ranbir and Deepika’s decade-old film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani surpassing those of other re-releases, trade points to the demand for romantic films

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Listen to this article Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release success an indicator to make more love stories, says trade x 00:00

It may have been over 10 years since Bunny and Naina’s whirlwind romance created magic on screen, but the reception to the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has revealed that the audience has still not gotten over them. Yesterday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer romantic comedy earned an approximate Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, despite releasing in only 140 PVR-Inox theatres in 46 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh credits the audience’s love for the narrative, as well as their adulation for Kapoor and Padukone, for the collections. “Some films have a strong recall value, and this is one of them. The love story, music, and chemistry between the lead actors makes it a perfect watch,” he says.

Adarsh also believes that the film benefits from being the only romance drama in cinema halls among a string of releases, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Marco, and Baby John. “Amid the actioners and masala films, this is a breezy romance. While one can watch a film on a digital platform, there is a charm to viewing it on the big screen. It’s also an indicator that the industry should make more love stories. All kinds of genres should exist.” Trade sources inform that more shows are set to be added over the weekend.

Opening day collections of other re-released films

Tumbbad: Rs 1.5 crore

Laila Majnu: Rs 30 lakhs

Kal Ho Na Ho: Rs 12 lakhs

Karan Arjun: Rs 25-30 lakhs

Veer Zara: Rs 20 lakhs

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein: Rs 20 lakhs

Rockstar: Rs 7 lakhs