One of the film's most iconic characters was Naina Talwar, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. She beautifully captured the essence of a shy, introverted girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery

A still from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Listen to this article Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to re-release in theatres ahead of Deepika Padukone’s birthday x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is set to celebrate her birthday on January 5. Ahead of her special day, the iconic film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani will be re-released in theatres. The 2013 film, remains one of the most iconic narratives that beautifully captured the essence of love, friendship, heartbreak, and dreams. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji's directorial struck a chord with audiences worldwide. As the year draws to a close, Dharma Productions announced the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone mesmerised as Naina Talwar

One of the film's most iconic characters was Naina Talwar, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. She beautifully captured the essence of a shy, introverted girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Deepika’s heartfelt performance brought out Naina’s emotions, struggles, and transformation, making her relatable and inspiring. Now, 11 years later, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is set to re-release in theaters on January 3, 2025. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite character, Naina Talwar back on the big screen.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release. Songs like 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi', and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' remain fan favourites, making the film an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone’s birthday will be even more special as she recently turned mother to baby girl Dua. The actor, who tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018, welcomed her first child on September 8, 2024.

As for her work front, Deepika and Ranveer were seen together in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again', where Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film also featured a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

Before that, she was seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, it marks the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film follows the journey of Bhairava, a bounty hunter, as he navigates this dystopian future. Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani also feature in the film.