'Yentamma' teaser released, Salman Khan looks dashing as ever

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the teaser of their new song 'Yentamma'. Taking to Instagram, actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of the song which he captioned, "#Yentamma song coming tomorrow."

In the teaser, Salman could be seen along with south actor Venkatesh Daggubati and donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi. The 16-second-long teaser also showcased another celeb joining Salman and Venkatesh on the dance floor.

Reportedly, the 'RRR' actor Ram Charan will be seen performing with Salman and Venkatesh in the new song. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed. The full version of the song will be out on April 4, 2023.

Soon after the 'Dabangg' actor shared the teaser fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Too much excited," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Chartbuster Song Loading."

"Mega blockbuster," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, "Megastar aapna bhaijaan."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. 'Tiger 3' is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. 'Tiger 3' will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

