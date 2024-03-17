Yodha: As soon as a fan of Sidharth Malhotra posted an appreciation video for the actor, Kiara took the opportunity and became a fan herself

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Listen to this article Yodha: Kiara Advani turns hype princess for hubby Sidharth Malhotra, reshares fan's story with cute caption x 00:00

Kiara Advani is the real hype princess we need in our lives. The actress never misses an opportunity to praise her husband Sidharth Malhotra’s work. Sidharth, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent actioner release, 'Yodha', received yet another appreciation, this time from his wifey, and we can’t get over their romance.

Kiara reacts to fan’s story

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, a fan of Sidharth Malhotra took to her Instagram story and shared a clip of the actor's entry from ‘Yodha’. While sharing the clip, we could hear Sid’s fan gushing over the actor’s good looks and dashing entry.

In the caption accompanying the clip, Sid’s fan wrote, “Don’t mind my voice please… I was very emotional at that time”. As soon as the actor’s fan posted the video, Kiara Advani took the opportunity and turned into a fan herself. While resharing the fan’s Instagram story, Kiara wrote, “Hahahah Same Babe Same,” and this is all we needed to make our day.

Earlier, in her praise for Sidharth's performance, Kiara wrote, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST,” accompanied by the fist bump emoji and hundred points emoji.

About 'Yodha'

Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Productions, post their phenomenal success with the national award-winning film 'Shershaah' - in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie 'Yodha' is directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action-thriller film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. YODHA is the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions and marks a new chapter in the long-term fruitful partnership across titles including the direct-to-service premieres of blockbuster titles such as Shershaah and Gehraiyaan.

Sharing his thoughts, Karan Johar, Producer and Owner of Dharma Productions, said, “A special film like Yodha deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With YODHA, he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”