Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna's film to release on December 15

Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra's action packed film with Dharma Productions has a release date

Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha

Dharma Productions's upcoming film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna has a new release date. After being postponsed multiple times, the film will now be released in December. In April, it was announced that the film will be released on September 15. Now, the makers have moved the release date to December 15. The film will have a solo release in the theatres. Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news of the release date of the actioner. "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE: 15 DEC... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets a new release date: In *cinemas* 15 Dec 2023… Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha

Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Raashii Khanna, too, marks her first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Talking about the same, she had told mid-day.com, “We have finished shooting. I think Sidharth and I look great on screen; that is something I definitely have to say. And I think that Sidharth is also improving with each film that he's doing and even in ‘Yodha’ he has done a great job. I think people will really like him in that avatar.”

Raashii feels destiny was at play when a Dharma film came to her. “I was very happy to be a part of the setup because who doesn't want to be a Dharma heroine. I think as an actor, I couldn't have asked for anything more. So I'm also really looking forward to that film,” she concluded.

Yodha will be developed as a franchise and is the first in the action franchise. Much details of the film has not been revealed.