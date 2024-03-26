Preity Zinta's enchanting look at the Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match reminded fans of her character Zaara, her timeless beauty sparked meme-fest on social media

Preity Zinta's look from Punjab King's match remind fans of Zaara

Listen to this article Zaara is back! Preity Zinta's enchanting presence at the PBKS IPL 2024 match sparks a meme-fest x 00:00

Preity Zinta, the evergreen star of Bollywood, dominated headlines with her presence at the Punjab Kings' first IPL match. Preity, who co-owns the team, was in the stadium in Mullanpur and watched the Punjab Kings' thrilling match against Delhi Capitals from the stands. For the match, Preity donned a Punjabi 'kudi' look. She wore a white suit with a stunning red 'phulkari dupatta.'

Her enchanting look at the match reminded fans of her character Zaara from Yash Raj’s Veer Zaara. Her timeless beauty sparked meme-fest on social media. Several fan edits flooded our Instagram. The look of the actress reminded her fans of Zaara, while a few drew comparisons to Yash Raj's representation of Preity Zinta after 20 years versus the actress's real-life look.

22 years. after 20 years. pic.twitter.com/nYD7IZS8Jl — M. (@moodydamsel_) March 24, 2024

Her images and videos from the match are all over social media, and fans are crushing over her hard. In Veer Zaara, Preity’s character undergoes a massive transformation after 20 years. The actress had grey hair and wrinkles, but watching the actress glow like no other sparked interesting conversations among netizens. One fan wrote, "How Yash Chopra showed her after 22 years. How she actually looks after 20 years," highlighting the stark contrast between reel and real life. “Finally we found someone who looks better than what even the Great YRF make them look in their movies She is a true #prettywoman,” wrote another fan. A third fan said, “Her parents were onto something when they named her Preity coz SHE SOO PRETTYY”. While others said that Zaara is back.

About Veer Zaara

‘Veer-Zaara’ is a poignant Bollywood romance about Veer, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara, a Pakistani woman, whose love transcends borders but is thwarted by political tensions. Their enduring love story unfolds as Veer fights for their reunion against all odds, showcasing themes of love, sacrifice, and patriotism.

About the IPL match

PBKS put Delhi Capitals to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way.

Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS. In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) that sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS.