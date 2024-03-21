Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Preity Zinta looks back at this fun memory with Salman Khan's pet dog My Jaan

Updated on: 21 March,2024 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Salman Khan's pet dog My Jaan passed away in 2009. Preity took to Instagram and recalled a fun day at the beach spent with the canine.

Preity Zinta looks back at this fun memory with Salman Khan's pet dog My Jaan

Preity Zinta, Salman Khan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a fun memory of her time spent with Salman Khan’s late dog My Jaan. In an Instagram post, Preity recalled her day at the beach with the canine who passed away in 2009. 


She wrote, “One of my favourite photos and memory. This was taken in Goa… #Myjaan n me on the beach . She made sure no one came near me I thought I will take her for a walk, but it was definitely the other way around @beingsalmankhan warned me that she might drag me all over the beach, but I was determined. My arm didn’t feel like it was attached to my body anymore but it was soooo much fun! I’m so happy the moment was captured in this photo.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)


Salman Khan is an ardent dog lover. He has three more pet dogs named Saint, Mowgli, and Veer (who died in 2015). His other two dogs My Son died in 2009 and My Love passed away in 2018. 

Coming back to Preity Zinta, if you’ve missed watching the actress on the big screen there's good news for Bollywood lovers out there. Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement. "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner. The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Preity Zinta Salman Khan sunny deol Entertainment News throwback thursday bollywood news
