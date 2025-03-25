With Black Warrant turning the tide for him, Zahan Kapoor on debutants’ fears and why the internet was ‘harsh’ to compare fellow star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan with him

A lot has happened in the two months since Zahan Kapoor broke out with Black Warrant. Filmmakers are reaching out to him and the audience is excited about the new talent, with many stating that he reminds them of his late grandfather Shashi Kapoor. Amid all this, what is on the actor’s mind? “I want to find a feature film. I’ve already done two web series, so maybe it’s time to change that,” he smiles.

We’ll see the actor soon in the Bandwaale. In a stark departure from his jailer act in the Netflix drama, Bandwaale—also starring Shalini Pandey—sees him in a light-hearted role. “It’s a coming-of-age story set in Ratlam,” he says.

The success wave has brought Kapoor much attention, and with it, comparisons. Earlier this month, Ibrahim Ali Khan was criticised heavily when he made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan that was widely panned. The internet drew comparisons between the two star kids, noting how Kapoor showed promise. “We’re from different ages and backgrounds,” protests Kapoor, finding the comparison unreasonable. “I wish he wasn’t judged so harshly. I don’t envy him. I wish he had the time to grow, learn more and then present himself with more confidence.” He also believes that newcomers should be allowed to fumble. “My heart goes out to everyone because it’s difficult to be judged like that when you don’t have the experience. They are starting out. Newcomers can be allowed to not know everything.”

The empathy probably comes from the fact that not too long ago, he was at the point where many newcomers are now. Kapoor, who forayed into movies with Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz (2022), remembers battling frustration. “There were times when I wondered why other people were moving forward while I was stuck. I’m grateful that it all happened in good time. Today, I’m proud of the things [I have] because I have chosen them. When people say, ‘Tere toh genes mein [talent] hai,’ I say, ‘I worked hard in the last 10 years. What about that?’ There are many advantages [as a star kid], but you still need to work hard.”

Table for all

The Kapoors’ love for food is well-known. Dining with the Kapoors, an upcoming Netflix non-fiction show—featuring generations of the family, including Zahan Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan—will take viewers straight into their dining room.