Zayed Khan recalls time when Farah Khan 'threw her chappal' and 'abused' him on the sets of 'Main Hoon Na'

The actor who is gearing up for his comeback movie, 'The Film That Never Was', revealed how and why Farah lost her cool while they were shooting 'Main Hoon Na', in his most recent interview with an entertainment news portal

After being away from the camera and limelight for a long time, Bollywood actor Zayed Khan is all set to make a stunning comeback with the movie titled as, 'The Film That Never Was'.

Zayed who is best known for the 2004 blockbuster movie, 'Main Hoon Na', where he essayed the role of a young and careless boy, called Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky, the 'cool dude' of his college, recalled how Bollywood's top choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan 'abused and threw her chappal' on him on the set while shooting their film, 'Main Hoon Na'.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about the difficulties the entire cast and crew faced since they were shooting at a high altitude. Directed by Farah Khan and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, besides Zayed, the movie also stars Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

While recalling the time when he was shooting with his co-star Amrita Rao and the group of dancers, Zayed said, "This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like ‘Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo (Do as many takes you want)’. There was a discipline on set. Also, we were on a high attitude. After giving one take, haalat kharab ho jaati thi (it was tough for us). I remember, during the shoot, the camera captured Amrita Rao and was coming towards me. Everyone around me was like ‘Be ready, be ready, be ready’. The dancers had done it too many times."

Spilling some more beans about how Farah got angry with him, Zayed further added, "Anyway, the camera panned towards me and one of the dancers next to me fell down. He got a fit as he was so exhausted. I didn’t know what to do. I started performing but then I realized I’d have to dance over this chap. I thought, ‘This cannot be my introduction’. So, I said, ‘Cut’. And Farah got so angry. She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me. I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man’."

"She thundered, ‘You can’t say Cut on my bl***y set. I’ll say Cut’. Finally, the unit members realise that the poor guy is lying down. He was rescued. Then we did it again and it went on very smoothly," concluded Zayed.

The son of veteran Bollywood actor, Sanjay Khan, Zayed made his acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne'. Post the success of 'Main Hoon Na', Zayed went on to star in movies like 'Shabd', 'Dus', 'Yuvvraaj' and 'Blue' to name a few.

Last seen on the TV show 'Haasil', Zayed will next be seen in his comeback project called 'The Film That Never Was'. Directed by Mohit Shrivastar, the film also stars veteran actor Jackie Shroff.