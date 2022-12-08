Zayn Marie Khan goes from Z to A of acting

Winning praise for Monica O My Darling, Zayn Marie says uncle Aamir is proud that she didn’t rely on him for work

Aamir Khan and Zayn Marie Khan

Being filmmaker Mansoor Khan’s daughter, superstar Aamir Khan’s niece and actor Imran Khan’s cousin is a privilege. But Zayn Marie Khan is proud that her famous last name has mattered little in her run in the industry. After a few misses, the actor has burst on the scene with Monica O My Darling, which sees her play Rajkummar Rao’s sister. The newfound attention is even more special because it’s courtesy her craft, not famous relatives. “When I was growing up, I was conscious of the fact that people would label me as someone’s relative. I didn’t like that because I have my own personality,” says Zayn Marie, who made her debut in 2020 with Mrs Serial Killer.

The past three years in the Hindi film industry have been a journey of discovery for the actor. She says that not relying on her last name afforded her the liberty to fail. “Since I didn’t tell anyone [about my family background], I’ve had some horrible auditions, and over the last 10 years [of auditions], I’ve become a better actor.”

If her acting chops have been praised by viewers, her self-reliance hasn’t gone unnoticed by uncle Aamir. “He is proud that I didn’t rely on anybody else, and got work on [merit].” She credits him for teaching her about the craft — sometimes, through his performances, and other times, through conversations. She recalls how a sentence by Aamir made her pick Mrs Serial Killer. “I was unsure of the character. So, I called Aamir chacha who had heard the script. He said, ‘It’s a cool part, you should do it.’”

