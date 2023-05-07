Ever since Zeenat Aman joined Instagram, she has been sharing her honest thoughts and opinions on various topics while also giving a glimpse into her daily life

Picture Courtesy/Zeenat Aman's Instagram account

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman explains her Friday night in two pictures; fans call her the 'coolest' x 00:00

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared two pictures from an event in the Capital on her Instagram handle and said that they summed up her "Friday night".

In one of the pictures, she can be spotted wearing a black bodycon dress with a matching bag. While in the other one, Zeenat was seen in white bathrobe enjoying munching her burger.

She described her evening with the caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski." After her post, many of the social media users and industry friends commented on her pictures. Singer and actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Quite simply the coolest woman on insta."

One of her fans mentioned, "How some one can look so Hot..Love you Mam.."

Another commented, "Slaying zeenat ji".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat is quite active on social media and recently her video from the event with the internet sensation Uorfi Javed also went viral on social media. They both can be seen talking to each other.

The actress, who gave several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles and breaking the stereotypes with her bold and bindaas persona.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman's thought-provoking Instagram posts

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever