Zeenat Aman recently shared a terrifying near-death experience on Instagram, where she struggled to swallow her BP medicines. Alone at home, she panicked. She called her doctor repeatedly but in the end, her son Zahaan, came to the rescue.

Zeenat Aman pic/Instagram

Zeenat Aman shares her near-death experience: 'There was nobody at home'

Zeenat Aman recently took to her official Instagram and shared her ordeal of a near-death experience. The yesteryear diva nearly choked on her BP medication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Dropping a stunning picture of herself on Instagram, Zeenat Aman wrote, "In the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share what happened last night. It was the end of a long day of shooting at a studio in Andheri East. I had returned home to an ecstatic Lily, and after giving her the attention she is entitled to, I swiftly went through my night rituals. My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication."

Sharing how she struggled to swallow the pill, the diva wrote, "I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another, and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck."

Zeenat Aman further added how her son, Zahaan Khan, came to her rescue: "There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor’s number was busy, so I made frantic calls to @zanuski, who abandoned his plans to rush over. As I waited for him, the discomfort in my gullet grew. I could think of nothing but that deviant pharmaceutical robbing me of easy breath. There’s no dramatic ending to this story. Zahaan arrived, we finally got through to the doctor, who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting."

She concluded, "Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, and change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint, and equanimity."

In the meantime, Zeenat Aman will shortly be a part of Manish Malhotra's "Bun Tikki" and Netflix's "The Royals."

