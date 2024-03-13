Zeenat Aman posted a monochrome picture of herself inspired by the Sophia Vergara series ‘Griselda’ and shared a note on aging gracefully.

Zeenat Aman Pic/Instagram

Last month, veteran actress Zeenat Aman marked a year since her Instagram debut. The icon who has been sharing inspirational and nostalgic posts on her feed has come out to be the most savage and unfiltered star on the photo-sharing platform. On Wednesday, Zeenat posted a monochrome picture of herself inspired by the Sophia Vergara series ‘Griselda’ and shared a note on aging gracefully.

Zeenat wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, make up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.”

“Now aging gracefully in emotion and conduct. That’s the tricky one. I know that being famous, or “on trend” as they say, invariably invites clout chasers and those desperate for a modicum of your relevance to rub off on them any which way. So what if it involves blatant lies! It’s just surprising when such behaviour comes from someone you expected better from. I wish I could say most people leave these idiotic antics behind in their youth, but alas that’s not the case. Oh well, nothing really new here. It’s the same story, just a different year. So you may as well admire my Griselda inspired look,” she added.

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices. Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Zeenat is all set to make her comeback with 'Bun Tikki' directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

(With inputs from ANI)