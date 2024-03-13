Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Zeenat Aman shares a note on aging gracefully Wish people leave idiotic antics behind in their youth
<< Back to Elections 2024

Zeenat Aman shares a note on aging gracefully: 'Wish people leave idiotic antics behind in their youth'

Updated on: 13 March,2024 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zeenat Aman posted a monochrome picture of herself inspired by the Sophia Vergara series ‘Griselda’ and shared a note on aging gracefully. 

Zeenat Aman shares a note on aging gracefully: 'Wish people leave idiotic antics behind in their youth'

Zeenat Aman Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Zeenat Aman shares a note on aging gracefully: 'Wish people leave idiotic antics behind in their youth'
x
00:00

Last month, veteran actress Zeenat Aman marked a year since her Instagram debut. The icon who has been sharing inspirational and nostalgic posts on her feed has come out to be the most savage and unfiltered star on the photo-sharing platform. On Wednesday, Zeenat posted a monochrome picture of herself inspired by the Sophia Vergara series ‘Griselda’ and shared a note on aging gracefully. 


Zeenat wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings - nutritionists, personal trainers, make up artists, hair stylists, clothes stylists, dermatologists, dentists, sometimes cosmetic surgeons and more - working frantically to smooth their hair, erase their wrinkles, cinch their waist, and doll them up, all while the star themself projects nonchalance.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)


“Now aging gracefully in emotion and conduct. That’s the tricky one. I know that being famous, or “on trend” as they say, invariably invites clout chasers and those desperate for a modicum of your relevance to rub off on them any which way. So what if it involves blatant lies! It’s just surprising when such behaviour comes from someone you expected better from. I wish I could say most people leave these idiotic antics behind in their youth, but alas that’s not the case. Oh well, nothing really new here. It’s the same story, just a different year. So you may as well admire my Griselda inspired look,” she added. 

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices. Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Zeenat is all set to make her comeback with 'Bun Tikki' directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zeenat aman abhay deol shabana azmi Entertainment News bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK