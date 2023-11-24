Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi's looks from their film, Bun Tikki, were unveiled today. They have collaborated after 41 years

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi from Bun Tikki set. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman-Shabana Azmi reunite after 41 years, start filming Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki x 00:00

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi have joined forces after 41 years. Their last film together was Ashanti which released in 1982. Now, in 2023, they collaborated on Manish Malhotra's second production venture, Bun Tikki. The Faraz Ansari directorial went on floors on November 19. Amid much anticipation, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi's looks from Bun Tikki were unveiled on social media.

Director Faraz Ansari shared pictures from the set of Bun Tikki and left the audience excited. In the first image, Zeenat and Shabana looked engrossed in the scene as they shot together. Shooting in the mountains added more curiosity. Sharing pictures, the director wrote, "LOOK MA! MY DREAM IS COMING TO LIFE!"

On November 4, Manish, who is producing Bun Tikki under Stage 5 Productions, shared a picture of Zeenat and Shabana with their co-star Abhay Deol and wrote, "The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of .. from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It’s gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate @stage5production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by @farazarifansari and starring with them is the Uber talented @abhaydeol.. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us.. @stage5production and @officialjiostudios."

Sharing pictures from the muhurat puja, Manish wrote, "It was my dream to make movies with sensitive , emotional stories. We at #Stage5production started our 2nd Film production with a lot of love and passion #BunTikki this morning with prayers and the lord’s blessings in Shimla â¤ï¸written and directed by @farazarifansari produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @marijkedesouza and Myself . Starring Iconic @azmishabana18 @thezeenataman uber talented @abhaydeol (sic)."

A source from the creative team shared with Mid-Day, "Though Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film’s backbone. Casting for the child is underway. When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz that she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes that she feels strongly about."