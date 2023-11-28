Zeenat took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen dressed like her film character

Zeenat Aman. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman shares glimpse of her character from 'Bun Tikki' x 00:00

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Bun Tikki.' Zeenat took to Instagram to share a photo in which she can be seen dressed like her film character.

She wrote, "The weather was cold but the atmosphere was warm this past week in Shimla. I've been shooting for 'Bun Tikki' and it is sheer pleasure to work with such a gracious cast and crew. Long hours, interesting roles, mountain views, beautiful costumes."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

"Life really can come full circle it seems. I was doing just this in my twenties! Here's a glimpse of the elegant Sitara Jaan, a character who, amongst other things, has rekindled my love for saris." Zeenat can be seen in a light-blue coloured silk saree. She shared the picture from Shimla.

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebs, dyeing of hair, and many more things.

The famous actor has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. She was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever