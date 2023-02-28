'Zwigato': Get closer to the world of Kapil Sharma's Manas and Shahana Goswami's Pratima on March 1

Directed by Nandita Das, the film also stars Shahana Goswami. The trailer of the film will be released at a grand event in Mumbai on March 1

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami

After doing the rounds at international film festivals, Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to hit the theatres in India on March 17. Kapil Sharma who is one of the finest comedian of the country will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film also stars Shahana Goswami. The trailer of the film will be released at a grand event in Mumbai on March 1. Ahead of the trailer, Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami had dropped new characters posters.

Kapil will be seen playing the role of a delivery agent named Mansa. While Shahana will be essaying the role of his wife Pratima. Sharma while sharing his poster on Instagram wrote, “Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh.”

On the other hand, the actress while sharing her own poster wrote, “Meet Pratima. Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai.”

Directed by Nandita Das under the banner of Applause Entertainment, 'Zwigato' revolves around the story of a food delivery agent who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job during the pandemic. The film is all about the odds that middle-class families face in their daily lives, especially during the pandemic.

'Zwigato' has already been premiered at Toronto International Film festival, and Busan International Film Festival. The film had premiered in India earlier this year at the Kerala International Film Festival.

The film has received critical acclaim so far and the cast has been appreciated for their nuanced performances. Meanwhile, director Anurag Kashyap had recently heaped praise on Kapil for his performance in the film. “You won’t believe that it is Kapil Sharma. I had a feeling that since he is starring in the film, it would be a comedy. In reality, I didn’t laugh at all. In fact, I am sure that Zwigato will make you cry," he had said.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar remembers his late mother on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'