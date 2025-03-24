Lizzo flaunts her weight loss transformation in latest selfies

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has shared a new set of selfies flaunting her weight loss and also some of her favorite ‘Severance’ memes.

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has shared a new set of selfies, and also some of her favorite ‘Severance’ memes. As she continues her weight loss journey, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, 36, shared a series of selfies on Instagram in which she showed off her frame in a sultry, seemingly schoolgirl-inspired outfit that included black fishnet tights, a red plaid skirt, a glittery black top, as well as a studded leather vest, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The musician completed her look by teasing her curls into an afro and accessorizing with dangling, bedazzled earrings. “Devour feculence”, she captioned the sexy post, referring to a rebellious line delivered by Tramell Tillman in a recent episode of AppleTV+'s ‘Severance’.

As per ‘People’, in another Instagram post on Saturday, March 22, Lizzo shared another selfie, along with a collection of memes, many of them about ‘Severance’, in which she showed off her makeup-free face in the morning light. In the selfie, Lizzo wore a gray graphic T-shirt and a pair of black underwear. She captioned the post, "Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven’t seen the season finale of severance)”. Among the (multiple) ‘Severance’ posts, the singer also shared a post from another creator that read: "Nobody owes me anything, but I owe myself everything”.

Lizzo has been candid about her "weight release" — a term used to refer to a more holistic, well-rounded approach to weight loss — since September 2024, when she shared in a TikTok video that she was undergoing a dramatic transformation. At the time, she revealed some details about the process, showing herself in a black two-piece look before the video cut to the singer in a gray bodysuit that accentuated her trim figure.

She soundtracked the video with audio from a clip of Nicki Minaj, in which she says, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b**** always been a bad b****. "Fine both ways”, the singer captioned the post. Since then, Lizzo has given fans a number of updates about her journey. In January, the singer shared another candid post on Instagram, showing off her slimmed-down physique after months of work to reach her "weight release goal”.

