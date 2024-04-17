Zendaya says she doesn’t know if Euphoria will return

Zendaya

Listen to this article Delayed again? x 00:00

Looks like nobody is sure about when Euphoria will return with its third season. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claims that she, too, is unaware of when the third edition will begin production.

Although the Euphoria star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will happen. But of course, Zendaya wants to play Rue again. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT



Storm Reid and Zendaya in Euphoria

As per reports, HBO announced the postponement of Euphoria season 3 on March 25, saying that the network and creator Sam Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season.” “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson said.

Three days later, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister Gia, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the postponement. She expressed optimism that season three would eventually happen. “I would hope the viewers will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it,” Reid said.

The delay was due, in part, to creative differences. Levinson first proposed a five-year time jump, which would feature Rue becoming a private detective. Zendaya proposed that Rue, now sober, becomes a pregnancy surrogate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever