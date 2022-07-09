Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Heart of Stone', says 'Thank you' to co-star Gal Gadot

On Friday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her Instagram account and dropped a series o pictures with her co-actor Gal and other crew members and also revealed her look from the film

Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of her debut Hollywood film, 'Heart of Stone', and shared a few pictures from the set on her social media. The actor co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller that will stream on Netflix. On Friday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her Instagram account and dropped a series o pictures with her co-actor Gal and other crew members and also revealed her look from the film.

In the first picture, Alia was seen hugging Gal Gadot in an adorable selfie. The following image showed a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. Alia was seen changing into her action avatar, wearing a green bodysuit and her hair was tied in a half ponytail. Alia was seen posing with more of her crew members. The last and fourth picture showed a chair with the words 'Heart of Stone' written on it. Sharing the pictures, the 'Raazi' actor penned a touching note as she expressed gratitude to the entire team for the experience.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor: I am feeling grateful, excited and nervous

She captioned the post and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I'm coming home babyyyyyy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð¤âï¸ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her debut production 'Darlings'. The dark comedy, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah will also debut on Netflix, on August 5. She will then appear in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', her first endeavour with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring as she shares her 'koffee' look

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever