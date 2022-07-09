Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2022 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The newest addition to the list is, Alia Bhatt, who was seen praising Kriti on Koffee with Karan

'Koffee With Karan 7': Alia Bhatt bowled over by Kriti Sanon's performance in MiMi

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon


Alia Bhatt reveals her last favourite performance, says, "Kriti Sanon in Mimi." It's hard to deny that Kriti Sanon truly stunned the masses with her brilliant performance in MiMi. Even after almost a year since its release, Kriti is still getting lauded and praised for her self-shouldered film. The newest addition to the list is Alia Bhatt, who was seen praising Kriti on Koffee with Karan.

During the chat show, Karan Johar asked Alia about the last film or performance that bowled her over? Without giving it a second thought, Alia said, "Kriti Sanon in Mimi", to which Karan also agreed. 




Kriti played the character of Mimi Rathore, a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple in MiMi which was immensely loved by the masses while the actress also won the award for Best Actress at IIFA for her role. While on the film front, the leading actress is super busy with massive films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya and Ganapath.


