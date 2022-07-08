Koffee With Karan 7: Checkout what Alia Bhatt revealed in 'Bingo'

Alia ticked off one such statement which read, 'Have had an embarrassing email-id'. When questioned by Karan, the 'Raazi' actor disclosed that she indeed had one when she was 13 years old

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh revealed some interesting insights in the first episode of the popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

The first game of the chat show, hosted by famous Bollywood director Karan Johar was, titled 'Bingo'. Both Alia and Ranveer had to circle the things they did in life which included statements like, 'Didn't speak to my partner for over a week', 'woken up at an unknown place', 'Quickie in the vanity van' and many more set of statements.

Alia ticked off one such statement which read, 'Have had an embarrassing email-id'. When questioned by Karan, the 'Raazi' actor disclosed that she indeed had one when she was 13 years old.

"Yeah, I have had. Punkbabe_21. I was not 21, I don't know why it was 'underscore 21'. I was like some 13 or something," revealed Alia.

In response to Alia's hilarious email id username, both Karan and Ranveer burst into laughter which prompted Alia to do the same. "This is wannabe on another be," joked the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director.

"It's truly embarrassing," said Ranveer before Karan went on to question the other answers ticked by Alia.

The new season of the show will showcase many big faces including Akshay Kumar, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many more. Hotstar Special Koffee with Karan season 7 has begun streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 with the host Karan back with his quirky questions and rapid-fire rounds.

Alia also opened up about how Ranveer made a "special proposal" taking us back to the "origin of their romance". Ranveer also mentioned his unique sex playlist amongst other things.

Meanwhile, talking about Alia, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor will be next seen in the Netflix film 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah which will stream from August 5, 2022. She also has 'Bhramastra Part 1: Shiva' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about the ever-energetic Ranveer Singh, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will star in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Alia and Ranveer are also a part of Karan Johar's next directorial film, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2023.

