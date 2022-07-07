Breaking News
Ranveer Singh: Deepika’s mom didn’t know what to make of me

Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Opening Koffee with Karan, Ranveer reveals how mom-in-law Ujjala took time to warm up to him after being initially thrown off by his fashion choices

Ujjala and Deepika Padukone; (right) Ranveer Singh


Ranveer Singh will never let go of an opportunity to romance actor-wife Deepika Padukone — from putting loved-up Instagram posts dedicated to her, to flying down to the US to spend his birthday with her. But the actor has rarely spoken about his dynamics with his in-laws, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. As the actor opens the seventh season of Koffee with Karan with Alia Bhatt, the duo have discussed the joys of married life and adapting to the responsibilities that come with the new roles. The episode of the Hotstar Specials sees Singh open up on how his life and wardrobe changed ever since he married Deepika in 2018. “I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe —  white T-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw [my in-laws] off,” he laughed.

The actor revealed to host Karan Johar that his mother-in-law was initially taken aback by his flamboyant fashion sense. “[Deepika and I] have been together for 10 years. Initially, [her parents] were completely thrown off [by me]. Who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me. We took time to warm up to each other, but now, she is like my mom.”


