'Koffee With Karan 7': Ranveer Singh imitates Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt says 'We love you Kartik'

In the end of this Alia says, "Kartik we love you, Varun this was a very good impression and Hrithik, Im sure you agree" to which Ranveer adds, "My boys, I love you. You guys are wonderful wonderful people and artists"

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Yogen Shah

After the splendorous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town in a literal sense. While the actor was named among the top newsmakers of the year so far of 2022, he seems set to inspire some more as Ranveer Singh was seen mimicking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor on the first episode of Koffee with Karan, Season 7 after Alia Bhatt asked him to.

While showing off his hidden 'telaantsss' (talents) for mimickery, Ranveer Singh imitated Hrithik Roshan when Karan Johar asked him to. After that Alia asked him to show his Varun Dhawan pap face followed by Kartik's pap face. Ranveer then copied Kartik to the T while showing us how the Shehzada poses in front of the paparazzi. From Kartik's smile pose to doing namaste, fan interaction and mouthing 'Thank you' to the paps, Ranveer totally reminded everyone of Kartik.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone connects with her roots and community in San Jose!

In the end of this Alia says, "Kartik we love you, Varun this was a very good impression and Hrithik, I'm sure you agree" to which Ranveer adds, "My boys, I love you. You guys are wonderful wonderful people and artists."

Karan Johar was in complete awe of this hidden talent of Ranveer's as he praised him in the end of all imitations saying, "I did not know this about Ranveer Singh. That he is an absolutely amazing mimick artist."

Also Read: 'Have been through so many moments of culture because of the Kapoor family'