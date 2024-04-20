Breaking News
Entertainment News > Hollywood News
'American Idol' star and Grammy winner Mandisa dies at age 47, tributes pour in from fans

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:12 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Fans mourn the passing of Mandisa, the American Idol alum and Grammy recipient, who passed away at 47

Mandisa, the renowned gospel singer, who won a Grammy award in 2014 for her album "Overcomer" in the category of best contemporary Christian music has passed away. The gospel singer was a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol back in 2006, landing in ninth place. After that, she made a name for herself in Christian music, achieving significant success. Her albums, like "What If We Were Real" in 2011, "Freedom" in 2009, and "True Beauty" in 2007, even got nominated for Grammys.


During her time as a judge on American Idol in 2006, Paula Abdul described Mandisa as a "true beacon of light," according to a statement given to People magazine. Danny Gokey, another former Idol contestant, expressed being "devastated" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.


Mandisa's publicist confirmed to the PA news agency, "At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details," they added. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."


'American Idol' star and Grammy winner Mandisa dies at age 47, take a look at the tributes:

Mandisa opened up about her struggles with depression and grief in her memoir released in 2022 titled "Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God's Joy." In a statement on her Instagram page shared: "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world."

