Amy Jackson shares pics and videos from Easter celebration with fiance Ed Westwick and son Andreas

Amy Jackson took to her social media handle to share pictures and video from her Easter celebration with fiance Ed Westwick and son Andreas

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

'Singh Is Bling' fame Amy Jackson recently delighted her fans and followers with a bunch of pictures from her Easter celebrations with her fiance Ed Westwick and her son Andreas.

Amy took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share lovely pictures from her Easter celebrations.

In one picture, Ed is seen enjoying dessert, while in another, Andreas is munching on bread. Amy is captured relishing strawberries in another picture.

Her Easter-themed post also includes snapshots of their family's fun moments. One image shows Amy and Andreas seated on a tree branch, while another clip features Andreas playfully wearing a Spiderman mask.

Sharing the picture, Amy wrote, "I know what they mean by a 'Blessed Easter' It's our first Spring Season in the new home and if this weekend was anything to go by... I think we're going to have a lovely lil life ahead."

She further added, "I hope you had a beautiful Easter you gorgeous bunch - now zip this mouth shut and get my chocoholic ass to the gymmmmm P.S For all of those who're asking what Ed's polishing off... it's a bowl of Dre's finest mashed up meringue with a pint of coconut cream."

The 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actress recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like 'Gossip Girl' and 'White Gold.'

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in 'Gossip Girl'.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.

