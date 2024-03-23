Pictures from the party show a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Pic/Instagram

British actress and model Amy Jackson who got engaged to Ed Westwick in January this year, recently celebrated with a lavish dinner party. Amy gave her fans a peek inside the extravaganza, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage. The actor, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share beautiful pictures from the event.

In the first picture, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration. The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas. In the final picture, the couple shares a passionate kiss.

Amy wrote in the caption, “Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from all over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs, and the entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself - pure creative genius!”

Ed proposed to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge.

Amy is known for her roles in Bollywood movies including Akshay Kumar's 'Singh is Bliing', 'Ekk Deewana Tha' opposite Prateik Babbar, Superstar Rajinikanth's '2.0' and in actor Vikram's 'I'.

Meanwhile, Ed is popular for his roles in shows like 'Gossip Girl' and 'White Gold.'

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.

On the work front, Amy was last seen in the film 'Crakk' with Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi. Helmed by Aditya Datt, 'Crakk' is a survival thriller that marks the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Aditya Datt is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

(With inputs from ANI)