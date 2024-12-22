Jack Black and Paul Rudd will share the screen in the upcoming film Anaconda. The film is slated to release in cinemas on Christmas 2025. The duo announced on Instagram

Picture Courtesy/Anaconda Movie's Instagram account

Comedy superstars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are teaming up for a Christmas treat with their upcoming film Anaconda, a blend of horror and comedy, set to hit theatres during the festive season of 2025.

The duo took to Instagram to announce the release date, accompanied by a humorous video featuring Black and Rudd exchanging hugs and cracking jokes.

"Hey, what's up, people? We're making a movie! Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in The Anaconda. There's gonna be a big fu**ing snake, and it's gonna rip!" Jack said in the video.

Paul Rudd added with his trademark humour, "You wanna get scared. You wanna laugh. You wanna celebrate with your friends. Or maybe you're alone, feeling sad, but just want to forget about that. The Anaconda is coming out on Christmas 2025."

Check out the fun video:

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican, best known for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Gormican is also co-writing the script with Kevin Etten. While plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest the story will follow a group of friends facing mid-life crises as they attempt to remake their favourite childhood movie. However, their jungle adventure takes an unexpected and terrifying turn, according to Variety.

Though it shares the title Anaconda, the movie is unrelated to the 1997 cult thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. Instead, it promises a fresh, meta take, combining comedy and horror in a style reminiscent of Gormican's previous work.

The project is being produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under their Fully Formed banner. Black and Rudd, both closely linked to Sony through their roles in the Jumanji and Ghostbusters franchises, are also actively involved in the production.

