Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jack Black and Paul Rudds Anaconda set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025

Jack Black and Paul Rudd's Anaconda set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025

Updated on: 22 December,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Jack Black and Paul Rudd will share the screen in the upcoming film Anaconda. The film is slated to release in cinemas on Christmas 2025. The duo announced on Instagram

Jack Black and Paul Rudd's Anaconda set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025

Picture Courtesy/Anaconda Movie's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Jack Black and Paul Rudd's Anaconda set to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025
x
00:00

Comedy superstars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are teaming up for a Christmas treat with their upcoming film Anaconda, a blend of horror and comedy, set to hit theatres during the festive season of 2025.


The duo took to Instagram to announce the release date, accompanied by a humorous video featuring Black and Rudd exchanging hugs and cracking jokes.


"Hey, what's up, people? We're making a movie! Paul Rudd and Jack Black star in The Anaconda. There's gonna be a big fu**ing snake, and it's gonna rip!" Jack said in the video.


Paul Rudd added with his trademark humour, "You wanna get scared. You wanna laugh. You wanna celebrate with your friends. Or maybe you're alone, feeling sad, but just want to forget about that. The Anaconda is coming out on Christmas 2025."

Check out the fun video:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anaconda Movie (@theanacondamovie)

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican, best known for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Gormican is also co-writing the script with Kevin Etten. While plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest the story will follow a group of friends facing mid-life crises as they attempt to remake their favourite childhood movie. However, their jungle adventure takes an unexpected and terrifying turn, according to Variety.

Though it shares the title Anaconda, the movie is unrelated to the 1997 cult thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight. Instead, it promises a fresh, meta take, combining comedy and horror in a style reminiscent of Gormican's previous work.

The project is being produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under their Fully Formed banner. Black and Rudd, both closely linked to Sony through their roles in the Jumanji and Ghostbusters franchises, are also actively involved in the production.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK