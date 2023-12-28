Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande will be making her return in 2024 with a new album, as she confirmed the same on her Instagram account through a series of pictures

Pic courtesy/ Ariana Grande's Instagram

Listen to this article Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024 x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is making her return in 2024 with a new album, she confirmed with a series of social media posts. “See you next year,” Grande wrote in the caption to a carousel of Instagram photos and videos, reports Variety.

She tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others, and shared a variety of in-studio memories that vary in tone: a video of Grande’s mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call where she’s dancing, a photo of a warehouse (possibly a music video set?) and another photo shows her crying. “The two moods of the album,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

As per Variety, the Grammy winner also included a video taken by someone who notes that it is “almost the last day of this album.” “I’m so tired,” she says in the clip. “But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.

Fans also received a care package from Grande with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that repeated, “See you next year.”

Aside from her entrepreneurial adventures, Grande has also had her hands full with her role in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ film, due in November.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever