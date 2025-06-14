Breaking News
Arnold Schwarzenegger holds off on working with Chris Pratt and son Patrick until THIS happens

Arnold Schwarzenegger holds off on working with Chris Pratt and son Patrick until THIS happens

Updated on: 14 June,2025 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Arnold says he’d love to team up with Chris Pratt and Patrick—but only if the script is worth it. 'You can’t make this up,' he teased at the Fubar Season 2 premiere

Arnold Schwarzenegger holds off on working with Chris Pratt and son Patrick until THIS happens

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger holds off on working with Chris Pratt and son Patrick until THIS happens
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that he would be willing to star in a movie alongside his ex-Maria Shriver's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger and their son-in-law, Chris Pratt, who married their daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, in 2019, under one important condition, reported E! News. Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his one condition for starring in a movie alongside his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, at the Fubar season two premiere.

"It's one of those things that if there's a great script, then of course, we would do it," said Arnold, adding, "But you can't just make up this stuff. You can't just say, 'OK, let's just put the three together in a movie and not have a great script.'" Noting that those parameters should be a "given," the 77-year-old--who also shares daughter Christina Schwarzenegger, 33, and son Christopher Schwarzenegger, 27, with Maria, as well as son Joseph Baena, 27, with Mildred Baena--called on filmmakers to make it happen, according to E! News.


He said, "You don't have to talk about it, just do it." Arnold is open to working with Patrick, 31, on a new project: He also hasn't shut down the idea of following in his son's footsteps by appearing on The White Lotus, which Patrick starred on as Saxon Ratcliff in its third season. "Whenever I see something good, I am interested in it," Arnold shared, "so we will see."


But whether he's sharing the screen with Patrick or watching him from afar, the former bodybuilder is happy to see the 31-year-old fulfil his longtime dream. "Patrick always had a love for show business," Arnold said. "He spent a lot of time on the set with me as a kid. He was doing his homework in my movie trailer, and he was watching me shoot on stage. I think he got the desire right then and there," according to E! News.

In the meantime, he's proud of the effort he's put into the upcoming season of Fubar, an action comedy series that follows a CIA operative who is forced out of retirement and back on the pitch for one more task."The second season is a lot, a lot of great, great action," Arnold said of the new instalment, which premieres on Netflix June 12, "and also really funny moments." He added, "The actual sequences are very, very tough to do, especially when you do night shoots and all that. But it's a lot of fun," according to E! News.

arnold schwarzenegger patrick schwarzenegger hollywood news

