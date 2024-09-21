The 66-year-old superstar turned heads with her bold look, wearing a black lace veil and a gold crown, sitting in the front row for Dolce & Gabanna's show

Madonna (Pic/s.noto on Instagram)

Madonna made a statement when she arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday. The 66-year-old superstar turned heads with her bold look, wearing a black lace veil and a gold crown, sitting in the front row next to Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham.

Madonna's black lace look at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Madonna wore a black bodysuit and fishnet tights under her striking veil, paired with stilettos. She watched models, including Irina Shayk, walk the runway wearing outfits inspired by her famous cone bra. The models sported similar bodysuits and bras, paying tribute to the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra that Madonna first wore 34 years ago during her 1990 Blonde Ambition World Tour.

The way everyone is OBSESSED with Madonna’s arrival at ✨Dolce & Gabbana✨ — the real Queen. 🥀 pic.twitter.com/AvnNIwr9zS — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) September 21, 2024

Madonna pens a heartfelt note of gratitude for her life

Recently, Madonna took to social media to express profound gratitude on the first anniversary of her hospitalisation due to a life-threatening bacterial infection that left her in intensive care. In a heartfelt message shared with her followers, Madonna recounted the harrowing experience and celebrated her remarkable recovery.

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness," Madonna wrote alongside photos of herself celebrating the 4th of July with friends.

"I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!," she wrote.

The illness, which Madonna revealed forced the rescheduling of dates on her Celebration World Tour in June 2023, led to a critical period in the singer's health.

According to Deadline, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, had previously updated fans on her condition, stating, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna also spoke candidly about her near-death experience during her Los Angeles concert in March, where she recounted waking from an induced coma with a resolute "No." This moment, she shared with fans, felt like a divine intervention, signalling a choice to stay and fight.

During the concert, Madonna expressed her challenges during recovery, including her struggle to regain energy and return to normalcy, reported Deadline.

(With inputs from ANI)