Austrian actor Peter Simonischek passes away

Updated on: 31 May,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, best known for starring in the movie Toni Erdmann, has died at the age of 76. The Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria also tweeted that Simonischek, a member of its ensemble and an honorary member of the theater, had died overnight

Peter Simonischek. Pic/AFP

Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, best known for starring in the movie Toni Erdmann, has died at the age of 76.


Austrian public broadcaster ORF, German news agency dpa, and other media outlets in Austria and Germany reported the news on Tuesday without immediately detailing a cause of death, The Hollywood Reporter reported.


The Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria also tweeted that Simonischek, a member of its ensemble and an honorary member of the theater, had died overnight.


Simonischek regularly appeared at the Salzburg Festival, where he was known for playing the title role in the play Jedermann (Everyman), which the festival has put on regularly, numerous times. For his role in Maren Ade's 2016 oddball dramedy and Oscar nominee Toni Erdmann, opposite Sandra Huller, Simonischek won the German Film Award, or Lola, and the European Film Award for best actor.

Among others, he was also nominated for a London Critics Circle Film Awards, as well as a Toronto Film Critics Association Awards.

Simonischek won the prestigious Grimme Preis for German TV productions twice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

