BAFTA Adrien Brody wins best actor for The Brutalist

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

"Congrats to 1998 Actor to Watch Adrien Brody on his BAFTA best actor win for "The Brutalist!" It's been a long road from Ten Benny," a social media user wrote

US actor Adrien Brody poses with the award for Best leading actor for "The Brutalist" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. Pic/AFP

It's a big night for Adrien Brody as he just won the Best Actor award for his captivating performance in 'The Brutalist' at the 78th edition of BAFTA.


As soon as Variety shared the update, Brody's fans chimed in the comment section and congratulated the star over his win.


"Congrats to 1998 Actor to Watch Adrien Brody on his BAFTA best actor win for "The Brutalist!" It's been a long road from Ten Benny," a social media user wrote.


He competed against the contenders, including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice, and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

It's February only, and Brody has won the Best Actor award at three main events so far. Before BAFTA, he took home Golden Globes trophy and Critics Choice Award. Now, all eyes are on the Oscars.

As per Variety, "The Brutalist" follows 30 years in the life of Laszlo Toth (Adrien Brody), a "Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust," according to its synopsis. "After the end of World War II, he emigrated to the United States with his wife, Erzsebet (Felicity Jones), to experience the American dream. Laszlo initially endures poverty and indignity, but he soon lands a contract with a mysterious and wealthy client, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), that will change the course of his life."

Brody portrayed the character of Lazslo Toth in the film alongside Joe Alwyn and Felicity Jones.

In India, BAFTA Awards were streamed on Lionsgate Play.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

