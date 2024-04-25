Singer Billie Eilish recently opened up about her discovery of her sexuality even though she never wanted to discuss it publicly

Billie Eilish

Listen to this article Billie Eilish opens up about discovering her sexuality, emphasizes on self-pleasure x 00:00

International singer/songwriter Billie Eilish recently opened up about her discovery of her sexuality and also spoke about the importance of self-pleasure. Eilish is currently looking forward to her third album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.

Eilish credited her latest song 'Lunch' to understanding who she is. The song consists of the lyrics, "I could eat that girl for lunch...". Speaking about the same, Eilish told Rolling Stone, "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.”

"I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vag**a,” she added saying she never wanted to talk about her sexuality in public.

"I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up," she said.

Back in November 2023, in an interview with Variety, Eilish said, "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” Soon after her sexuality became a topic of discussion.

"The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other," she added reacting to the discussion around her sexuality.

Eilish also emphasised the importance of self-pleasure, as she remarked, "Self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable.”

"I should have a PH.D in masturbation," she remarked.

The Grammy Award-winner also revealed that her dramatic blonde hair transformation sparked an identity crisis, leaving her feeling like she had "no idea" who she was. In the same interview, she said, "And then I dyed my hair blonde, and I immediately was like, 'Oh, I have no idea who I am'."

The glamorous look aligned with the softer feel of her sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever', but ultimately, it felt like too much of a departure from Eilish’s true self, reports people.com.

"In a weird way, that was a little like being in a tornado cellar, reading a cute little story," Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, said in the profile.

"It was a coping mechanism for an album."

Eilish showcased her new icy blonde hair in a March 2021 Instagram video. She made her Met Gala debut six months later in a peach tulle Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown, with her blonde hair styled into a glamorous bob.