Black and white with rebel pink

Alia Bhatt’s debut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s R204 crore necklace, Jared Leto’s cat outfit, Viola Davis’s fashion statement — there was plenty to see at the MET gala this year

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Rightly called the “Superbowl of fashion,” the annual MET gala this year celebrated the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who was instrumental in building some of the biggest fashion houses, including Chanel and Fendi. Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, was recognised for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high, starched, detachable collars. The gala celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, so all the attendees were requested to wear attire, in honour of the fashion icon.

Jared Leto and Doja Cat

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the gala in a white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung. She said she wanted to wear something that was “made in India”. “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and, in particular, by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic [hello, pearls!] and proudly made in India. A girl can never have too many pearls and the right accessories to complement the look, which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED (sic),” she wrote, hinting at Choupette, the late designer’s famously pampered pet, on her social media.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Interestingly, Hollywood star Jared Leto stunned everyone at the MET when he donned a cat outfit. Dressed as the unofficial mascot of the event, Choupette, with white furry paws and a massive cat head, Leto appeared to have Choupette’s striking blue eyes. He removed the costume head to reveal himself. He later swapped the catsuit for a monochromatic look with a studded cape. American rapper Doja Cat too drew inspiration from Choupette as she wore a silver hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, rounded up with cat ears, along with feline facial prosthetics. She even meowed during her interviews on the red carpet.

Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to put her best foot forward for the MET gala, didn’t disappoint her fans at the fashion event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She was seen with husband Nick Jonas. Chopra wore a sexy black gown with a thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino and sported a diamond necklace worth R204 crore. The 11.6-carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond — the largest in Bulgari. Jonas sported a white shirt paired with a black leather blazer. Interestingly, Chopra’s entry received the loudest cheers at the gala. The duo’s love story started on the MET Gala carpet back in 2017, when the two were seen in Ralph Lauren couture.

Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid and Janelle Monae

While there were many who honoured the late fashion icon, some were unafraid to throw shade on the man who often made politically incorrect statements about the #MeToo movement and fat-shaming, among other things. Lagerfeld once said, “Think pink. But don’t wear it.” In a bid to make a statement, Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell, and Ashley Graham, among others, turned up in pink.

