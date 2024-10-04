BookMyShow refutes rumours of band’s India shows being called off; assesses potential cancellation of unethically sourced tickets

Brit pop group Coldplay is set to perform in India in January. Pic/Instagram

In the wake of allegations levied against event platform BookMyShow of encouraging ticket scalping, rumours were rife that pop group Coldplay’s India shows had been cancelled. The speculations particularly gained attention after reports of Ashish Hemrajani—the CEO of the platform’s parent company Big Tree Entertainment—skipping the second summons issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing hit headlines. However, in a statement, the company refuted the rumours and confirmed that the band would indeed tour India in January.

“We would like to clarify that Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India will proceed as planned. Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect,” the statement read.

The company, which had previously claimed it did not have affiliations with ticket-reselling platforms, reiterated its stance in this new statement, which read, “BookMyShow has lodged a formal FIR. [We urge] authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms. We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention. We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling through black market channels and will continue to share relevant information with the authorities to ensure action is taken. BookMyShow is assessing potential cancellation of tickets that are being sold unethically.”

