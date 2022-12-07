Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram

The singer confused her millions of fans earlier in the week with her public declaration of love for sister Jamie Lynn Spears, not long after labelling her “scum”

Britney Spears

Pop icon Britney Spears has left social media platform Instagram after sharing a number of gushing statements regarding family members.

The singer confused her millions of fans earlier in the week with her public declaration of love for sister Jamie Lynn Spears, not long after labelling her “scum”. The public falling-out in the summer came after the younger Spears released her memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said. Following its release, Britney branded her sister a “f***ing liar”, but the pair appear to have cleared their differences, as the post has now been deleted. In the post, which was uploaded on Britney’s birthday, Jamie wrote, “You’re my heart, so I’m thinking about you. Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show (sic).”

Reports further state that Britney then appeared to reply to Jamie’s quote about wanting to feel “worthy” while “proving herself” on the gruelling Broadway show, which will première on January 4, 2023. She continued, “You ain’t alone.

If anybody knows what that feels like, I get it,” in an apparent reference to her conservatorship.

