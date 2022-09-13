Breaking News
Britney won’t perform again?

Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Washington
The Toxic hitmaker went on about the “worst” experience ever working with “offensive people” on her live shows in the past, and she suggested that she wouldn’t return to the stage again because she’s “stubborn” and wants to prove her “point”

Britney Spears. Pic/AFP


Singer Britney Spears has claimed that she “probably won’t perform again” because she’s “pretty traumatised for life”.


The Toxic hitmaker went on about the “worst” experience ever working with “offensive people” on her live shows in the past, and she suggested that she wouldn’t return to the stage again because she’s “stubborn” and wants to prove her “point”.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she had said: “I’d rather shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life. I’m pretty traumatised for life and won’t probably perform again.” 

The Lucky singer’s last tour was The Piece of Me Tour in 2018. She previously said that she has “no idea” if she’ll ever perform again. She admitted last year that she was going through a “transition” in her life and isn’t sure if she will ever take to the stage again.

