BTS sets new record, Jimin returns home from the US

Recently the K-pop group became the most viewed act in YouTube history

BTS/Instagram

K-pop group BTS has set a new record, after recently becoming the most viewed act in YouTube history. Billboard dropped its official Hot 100 songs chart and BTS's vocal line collaboration 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg made the top 10 on the list. The song debuted at number 10 on the Hot 100 chart as well as at number 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. The track earned a total of 10.1 million streams and 3.1 million radio reaches, with 66,000 sales.

Meanwhile, Jimin who had attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, where J-Hope performed and later flew to Los Angeles to meet music producers, is back home in Korea. Fans and media were seen waiting for him at the Incheon International Airport.

I live for Jimin's Airport outfits pic.twitter.com/cRtB7MCsCf — ˗ˏˋ🧲 (@MAGNETICJIMlN) August 16, 2022

