Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS sets new record Jimin returns home from the US

BTS sets new record, Jimin returns home from the US

Updated on: 16 August,2022 02:37 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Recently the K-pop group became the most viewed act in YouTube history

BTS sets new record, Jimin returns home from the US

BTS/Instagram


K-pop group BTS has set a new record, after recently becoming the most viewed act in YouTube history. Billboard dropped its official Hot 100 songs chart and BTS's vocal line collaboration 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg made the top 10 on the list. The song debuted at number 10 on the Hot 100 chart as well as at number 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. The track earned a total of 10.1 million streams and 3.1 million radio reaches, with 66,000 sales. 


Meanwhile, Jimin who had attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, where J-Hope performed and later flew to Los Angeles to meet music producers, is back home in Korea. Fans and media were seen waiting for him at the Incheon International Airport.


Also Read: THIS is how BTS’s Jimin pranked Army on April fool’s day

Jimin BTS Big Hit Music Korean Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK