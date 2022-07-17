Breaking News
BTS's J-Hope and Jungkook burn the dance floor at 'Jack in The Box' launch party

Updated on: 17 July,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

J-Hope is the first member to release his solo project after the band announced they were going on a break

Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope from BTS, threw a grand launch party for his solo album 'Jack in The Box' that saw the presence of bandmates Jin, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Suga could not attend as he was under the weather. Many known faces from the K-pop industry attended the star studded party at the Hybe building. 

While several pictures and videos from the party have been doing the rounds on social media, a video of J-Hope and Jungkook dancing to 'Butter remix' went viral. Jungkook started trending worldwide as fans showered praise on his smooth moves. 




