BTS's J-Hope and Jungkook burn the dance floor at 'Jack in The Box' launch party

J-Hope is the first member to release his solo project after the band announced they were going on a break
Jungkook/Instagram
Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope from BTS, threw a grand launch party for his solo album 'Jack in The Box' that saw the presence of bandmates Jin, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Suga could not attend as he was under the weather. Many known faces from the K-pop industry attended the star studded party at the Hybe building.
While several pictures and videos from the party have been doing the rounds on social media, a video of J-Hope and Jungkook dancing to 'Butter remix' went viral. Jungkook started trending worldwide as fans showered praise on his smooth moves.
Here's how fans reacted
j-hope & Jungkook dance butter remix ðððð SOOOO COOOLLLLL pic.twitter.com/I0aZGmS1PL— jkâ¡ (@abcdefghijung) July 14, 2022
Jungkook kept an eye on his bae J-hope who was on the dance floor â¤ï¸ð¥ they were both jumping and dancing in sync. ð¥° pic.twitter.com/WUhC7MdF7j— hoba ð (@hobi94fan) July 17, 2022
HOSEOK AND JUNGKOOK DANCE BATTLEð pic.twitter.com/4Rh7qKszJ4— j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) July 14, 2022
