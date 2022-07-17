BTS's J-Hope and Jungkook burn the dance floor at 'Jack in The Box' launch party

J-Hope is the first member to release his solo project after the band announced they were going on a break

Jungkook/Instagram

Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope from BTS, threw a grand launch party for his solo album 'Jack in The Box' that saw the presence of bandmates Jin, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Suga could not attend as he was under the weather. Many known faces from the K-pop industry attended the star studded party at the Hybe building.

While several pictures and videos from the party have been doing the rounds on social media, a video of J-Hope and Jungkook dancing to 'Butter remix' went viral. Jungkook started trending worldwide as fans showered praise on his smooth moves.

Here's how fans reacted

j-hope & Jungkook dance butter remix ð­ð­ð­ð­ SOOOO COOOLLLLL pic.twitter.com/I0aZGmS1PL — jkâ¡ (@abcdefghijung) July 14, 2022