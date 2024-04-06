Eras Tour FOMO? Mumbai Swifties, dance the night away at this epic soiree! We can assure you, that an event like this is not to be missed

Taylor Swift Fan Event (Pics/@Vaibh.s_)

As this author entered the venue, Taylor Swift's voice and a surge of energy greeted me. Over 400 Swifties, were jamming out to her music. The atmosphere was electric, with every corner pulsating to the beat of Swift's iconic tunes. What caught my eye instantly was the sea of 'era' appropriate outfits, each paying homage to different phases of Taylor Swift's discography.

As I navigated through the crowd of happy faces, I couldn't help but marvel at the event. I had the privilege of speaking with the organizer, Ashmeet Singh Saluja. He shared with me the origins of this remarkable endeavour, recounting how it all began in Indore, his hometown, circa 2022, fueled solely by his admiration for Taylor Swift. "The first Swiftie event had around 55 people," he revealed. Little did he know that his passion project would evolve into a phenomenon that unites Swifties across cities in India.

"I started this event, as a fan, for the fans. I just wanted to be in a room filled with Swifties and scream out her songs" Ashmeet shared, a sentiment shared by Taylor Swift fans everywhere.

This author couldn't help but notice that Ashmeet's vision had truly and fully manifested. Here I was, in a room filled wall to wall with Swifties, all of them singing and fully immersed in the moment.

Ashmeet shares, "When the Eras Tour kicked off, one of our event reels went viral and people from Mumbai were ready to join in on the fun" What began as a grassroots event gradually gained momentum, drawing attention from Swifties in every corner of the city.

If you're curious whether the traditions from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour have made their way into events like this one, the answer is a resounding yes! From the iconic "1, 2, 3 let's go..." chant to swapping friendship bracelets, it was touching to see how these small gestures effectively turned strangers into friends.

To make this event even more special, the organiser went the extra mile, "So since the eras tour was kicking in, I practically begged Taylor Nation, Taylor's management team, for the best quality videos."

"When it comes to content, this was the first thing that I had to make sure was completely unique and it was not just directly music from YouTube or Spotify. That's exactly what people loved, I believe." He added.

As I waded through the crowd filled with my fellow Swifties, I heard fans belting out lyrics, screaming them out loud unabashedly, and sharing stories about how Taylor's music had touched their lives. Isn't that what an event like this is supposed to empower you to do? We can safely say, this mission is accomplished.

I would highly recommend this experience to anyone, even if you're not a die-hard Swiftie. I can assure you this event is not to be missed.