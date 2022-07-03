Cardi B reveals her favorite BTS member during 'Ask Cardi' on Twitter

A fan asked her who her favorite member from the K-pop group is

Cardi B. Pic/AFP

Cardi B revealed her favourite BTS member, during an 'Ask Cardi' session with her fans, on Twitter. When a fan asked her who her favorite member of the K-pop group is, she quickly responded with a photo of Jimin.

In the recent past in an interview with Variety, Cardi B shared that there are few things Kulture loves more than jamming out to BTS. "I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, 'Mommy, mommy, put the song.' I already know what she's talking about."

Cardi had also revealed that she had to pass on a collaboration with the group due to timing issues. "I was supposed to be on a record with them, but I had just released a record and then it was going to smash with the time. But I love them."

