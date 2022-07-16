Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in space film

Rose Gilroy has penned the script, with Johansson producing the film with Lia and Keenan Flynn. The movie is said to be set against the space race in the ’60s

Chris Evans and Channing Tatum

The high-profile space movie, Project Artemis, has seen two major changes during its initial course of making. Channing Tatum is currently in talks to co-star opposite Scarlett Johansson. The actor replaces Chris Evans, who had to bow out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming movies, Pain Hustlers and Big Red One.

There is a change on the directorial front, too. Greg Berlanti will now helm the film, replacing Jason Bateman who amicably parted ways with the project due to creative differences. Jonathan Lia, These Pictures co-founder, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades-long career. We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing, and are honoured to finally have the opportunity to work with him.”

Rose Gilroy has penned the script, with Johansson producing the film with Lia and Keenan Flynn. The movie is said to be set against the space race in the ’60s.

