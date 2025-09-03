Sharing more details about their wedding festivities, Moretz said, "A big part of the wedding is [about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that's going to be there"

The couple, who got engaged in January this year, shared glimpses of their custom Louis Vuitton wedding ensembles designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, in the lead-up to their big day.

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has married her long-time partner, Kate Harrison, in a private ceremony after seven years of relationship, E! News reported.

"When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas and Louis Vuitton to see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress," Moretz said, adding that she received an "overwhelmingly excited" response. "Not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress, but he also wanted to include Kate--and to make both of the wedding dresses and our after-party looks," she added.

For her special day, Moretz wore an "old Hollywood-inspired" baby blue gown. "It looks like ice cream or something," the actress said of the unique colour choice. "Like a confection!," E! News reported.

As for Harrison, the model kept it classic with a strapless, fitted white gown featuring floral stitching for the ceremony, and a floor-length, see-through white tunic paired with matching trousers for the after-party.

"It's perfect," she said of her after-party ensemble. "I've always loved sheer overlays, so when I mentioned that initially for Nicolas, he was like, 'I'll do it for your after-party look.'"

"So there's fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we're going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything," she added.

Reflecting on their relationship, Moretz said, "We've been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows--I think it's important to just stay every day choosing each other," E! News reported.

