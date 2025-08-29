Kate Winslet's directorial debut 'Goodbye June' gets December release date

The cast includes Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helena Bonham Carter, Helen Mirren, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey

Kate Winslet's directorial debut, 'Goodbye June' is all set to hit the theatres in December.

'Goodbye June' will be released in the U.S. and the U.K. on December 12 before it begins streaming on Netflix on December 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix UK & Ireland shared the images along with the update in the caption, "Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with GOODBYE JUNE, starring Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. Coming to Netflix 24 December."

Check out the first look image.

Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with GOODBYE JUNE, starring Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren.



Coming to Netflix 24 December. pic.twitter.com/v5ln0HrFAO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 27, 2025

The cast includes Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helena Bonham Carter, Helen Mirren, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey.

The film follows four siblings whose lives change when their ill mother's health deteriorates during the holiday season. Winslet directed 'Goodbye June' from a script by her son Joe Anders. Winslet and Kate Solomon are the producers, as per the outlet.

Winslet's recent acting credits include the 2023 film Lee and the series The Regime, and she is part of this year's forthcoming 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. She has earned an Oscar and two Emmys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mirren can be seen opposite Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley in Netflix's crime movie 'The Thursday Murder Club', debuting this week. Her recent series work includes 1923 and MobLand. Anders' previous credits as an actor include 1917 and Lee, as per the outlet.

Winslet said last year that she continues to feel insecure about her acting, despite her accolades. "When I was doing Lee, I would sit there, and I would say, 'This is ridiculous.... I can truly think of at least five other brilliant actresses who would have played this part much better than me. Like a lot better,'" the star said, adding, "And often, I will turn to another crewmember, and I'll say, 'They just read the wrong name off the list. I'm telling you, they didn't mean for me to be here,'" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever