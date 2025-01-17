Chris Martin arrived in Mumbai ahead of the Coldplay concerts on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025. He visited Marine Drive as soon as he reached Mumbai

In Pic: Chris Martin at Marine Drive

Chris Martin does the most Mumbaikar thing as he arrives in the Bay for the Coldplay concert

Chris Martin is in Mumbai for Coldplay’s performances on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Martin arrived in the city last night, and just after landing in the Bay, he did the most Mumbaikar thing one can expect. The Coldplay frontman reached Marine Drive late at night and shared a picture of himself visiting one of the most loved places in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Chris Martin at Marine Drive

Last night, Chris took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing at Marine Drive while people were sitting and chilling as usual. The star performer was seen wearing a beige T-shirt paired with black tracks and white shoes. He also wore a hat during his visit to Marine Drive. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India."

As Chris shared the picture, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "I'm going to explode. I just can't stand it." Another commented, "Milte hain jaldi hi." Piyush Mishra also commented on Chris's post and wrote, "Kya baat hai ❤️."

Dakota Johnson in Mumbai

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s fiancée and actress Dakota Johnson has accompanied him during his visit to the city. Yes, you read that right – Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is here with Chris during his visit to the Bay.

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was snapped exiting Kalina airport last night. Martin was seen arriving in a simple T-shirt and pants, also sporting a blue beanie. Dakota slayed in a casual white T-shirt look and was greeted at the Kalina airport with a beautiful bouquet. Chris stole hearts as he greeted the paparazzi with a namaste, who wholeheartedly welcomed him and the rest of the band to the country.

With their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India touching down in Mumbai on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Coldplay is set to create moments where dreams come alive. Whether it’s shouting the chorus of "A Sky Full of Stars" under a real starlit night or feeling the bittersweet ache of "Fix You" alongside thousands of fans, every moment promises to be magical.