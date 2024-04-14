Coachella 2024: 'Never Say Never' duo Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith's sweet reunion backstage - watch video

Justin and Jaden collaborated on the song ‘Never Say Never’ which was the theme of the latter's 2010 film ‘The Karate Kid’ alongside Jackie Chan.

Pop sensation Justin Bieber and actor-rapper Jaden Smith engaged in a fun banter at Coachella 2024 backstage. A video of the two has surfaced on social media where Jaden is seen holding Justin from behind, and the ‘Baby’ singer process to give a peck on his cheek. The two wore quirky casual outfits for the event, evidently keeping their fashion foot forward. Watch the clip below.

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith backstage at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/om96FhZi3t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2024

For those unversed, Justin and Jaden collaborated on the song ‘Never Say Never’ which was the theme of the latter's 2010 film ‘The Karate Kid’ alongside Jackie Chan.

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith earlier said in a statement that he is looking forward to the festival as he likes to surround himself with nature. "I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain,” Smith told people.com.

He shared, “These things really force me to not be on my phone or looking at certain things or caring about what's going on in the world all the time. Those little moments where I can just tap out really give me a refresh so that when I tap back in, I can tap in with a full reserve and be ready to handle certain things."

Coachella returned with its new addition on the weekend. Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, and No Doubt will headline the festival. Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty will also perform.

On Saturday, Lana Del Ray made headlines for her duet with Billie Eilish, while ATEEZ became the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella. Robert Pattinson’s ladylove Suki Waterhouse who also performed, revealed they welcomed a baby girl during her gig.

The 23rd installment of the festival is held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, on the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21. Coachella is North America's largest music festival and has already sold all of its 125,000-per-day tickets.

